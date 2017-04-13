24 Same Sex Marriages in Louth in 2016; 3 in Monaghan

CSO figures released today show that in 2016, 24 same sex marriages took place in Louth and 3 in Monaghan. The Louth figure places it as the county with the 10th highest numbers of same sex marriages in Ireland.

21 of these marriages were civil ceremonies, 1 Humanist Association ceremony, 1 Spiritualist Union of Ireland and 1 from other religious denominations. Monaghan was third lowest in the country with just Roscommon (2 marriages) and Longford (no marriages) lower. One of the Monaghan ceremonies was a civil marriage, while the other two were Spiritualist Union of Ireland ceremonies.

For opposite sex marriages, 628 took place in Louth in 2016. Louth had the 11th highest numbers of opposite sex marriages in Ireland in 2016. 363 (58%) of these were Catholic ceremonies with civil marriages being the second highest at 171 (47%) ceremonies. Monaghan had the eighth lowest numbers of marriages in Ireland with 346 taking place. 251(73%) of these were Catholic ceremonies with Civil marriages being the second highest at 43(12%).

For figures across Ireland, the average age of the groom in opposite sex marriages in 2016 was 35.7 years old, the average age of the bride was 33.8 years. For same sex marriages, the average age of males was 40.5 years old while the average age of females was 41.0 years old.

Finally, across Ireland, it was found that July was the most popular month for opposite sex marriages in 2016, while September was the most popular for same sex marriages.