'Lock Up' at The Spirit Store this weekend

This Saturday at the Spirit Store sees Lock Up host their Pre-Summer Party, with 12 acts playing over 3 stages on the one night.

The free admission event sees the Lock Up crew prepare for Summer with live music and barbeque and 100% craic in their own “wee festival style”.

Acts on the night include: Grand, Arco Arena, Kelso, Jobseekerz, Hedcase, Shed, Hyyken, Darren Taaffe, Staz , Donal Quinn and David Bellew.

The Lock Up Stage is a Dundalk-based rehearsal rooms/Live Festival Stage which is locally funded and dedicated to giving a platform to the best local talents, including bands, DJs and solo performers.

Pictured above are local blue-grass band Shed, one of the acts performing on the night.