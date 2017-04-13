Dundalk Unislim victor Gemma wins top prize

Ireland’s longest running slimming club, Unislim, who are this year celebrating their 45th year in existence, recently announced the winner of their national Low Low/Unislim competition and the victor has come from the club’s Dundalk class.

Gemma Byrne from Dromiskin won the prize, a 2-night luxurious break in the g Hotel in Galway, complete with spa treatments. Gemma’s class leader, Mary McArdle, is also a recipient of the prize. Mary who has been with Unislim from the very start, began the Dundalk class 45 years ago and was one of the club’s first group leaders.

As part of the organisation’s 45-year anniversary celebration, for all next week Unislim are offering half price entry to their classes for €12.50. Classes meet at Hotel Imperial each Wednesday from 6.15-7.30pm, on Thursday mornings at 8.15am for a weigh and go and with full classes also taking place on Thursday mornings at 10.30am.

As no doubt, we will all probably over indulge in chocolates over the Easter weekend, perhaps there is no better time than next week to join Unislim.