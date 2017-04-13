Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday April 13th, 2017

The death has occurred of John Doran of Artnalivery, Ardee

Peacefully at The Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary, Kathleen and Jenny, son John, sons-in-law Gerry and Noel, brothers Seamus and Thomas, sister Annette, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm to 10pm and on Friday until removal at 5.15pm to St. Malachy's Church, Reaghestown arriving for 6pm. Funeral liturgy on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Reaghestown Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ardee Hospice and Palliative Care.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Gerry O'Hare of Brohatna, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Funeral arrangements later.

May He Rest In Peace