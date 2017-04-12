Dundalk Sub Aqua release statement on their role in search for Rescue 116

Dundalk Sub Aqua Club have released a statement in relation to their role in the search for the missing crew of Rescue 116.

An extensive coordinated search for the missing Coastguard Crew of Rescue 116 was carried out over the weekend. This was one of the largest open water and shoreline searches undertaken in this country.

The statement reads:

The search extended from North Donegal to South Mayo. Over 120 boats took part. There was a large fleet of fishing vessels which did a sweep in the deeper waters, while the smaller boats covered the inshore waters.

Search and Recovery Units from Dundalk Sub Aqua Club and Alpha Sub Aqua Club Navan had boats and crew assisting. Each club was assigned to a particular search area and under instruction of the Area Sea Search Coordinator. The Dundalk and Navan Clubs were based in Mullaghmore and covered sections of Donegal Bay. This area was monitored by the Bundoran Lifeboat Station.

It was heartening to see the enormous response from the voluntary groups who worked alongside the official agencies. Huge shoreline searches were also being carried out. Sadly at the end of the day their endeavours were not successful. The search will go on. Our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues at this time.