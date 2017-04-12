30 jobs to be created by Diaceutics, some at its global headquarters in Dundalk

Diaceutics, the Irish data analytics and diagnostics intelligence company that helps connect patients to the right drugs, has announced 30 new jobs as it continues to lead the way in its field of integrating diagnostic testing into drug launch programmes.

The jobs will be created at Diaceutics’ global headquarters in Dundalk, Co. Louth, Ireland; US headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey; as well as in satellite offices in Asia and South America.

The jobs, which will be filled by year-end 2018, will facilitate further international growth for Diaceutic.

Diaceutics focus in Dundalk is based on the further development, support and sale of the Diaceutics Fusion software. Personalized medicine utilizes genetic, molecular and other diagnostic tests to identify groups of patients for whom specific drugs are most effective and safest, and is a rapidly growing market expected to double in value by 2015.

Since inception, Diaceutics has been involved in more than 200 drug launches and currently has a 60% share in the top 10 global markets. It currently counts 26 out of the world’s top 30 pharmaceutical companies as clients and provides oversight of testing in 23 markets.

Peter Keeling, CEO, Diaceutics, said: “Testing is now at the heart of pharmaceutical companies’ ability to identify the right patients for their new therapies. We are uniquely positioned to provide the global testing perspective that allows this identification and treatment of patients who will benefit from specific and often life-saving drugs.

“To put the importance of what we do into context, we have put structures in place that each year help 48,000 cancer patients in the US and EU get biomarker testing and therefore potentially gain access to the right drug for their specific condition.

“Diaceutics has been growing by an average of 60% per annum for the past three years and we expect that growth trajectory to continue as our addressable market is doubling. To facilitate that, we will require a number of new team members in key roles over the next two years.

“Some 70% of new cancer drug launches will be diagnostics-dependent in the next five years. Pharma will be relying on us to show them how they can maximise their market share in what is going to become an increasingly profitable area – and a hugely beneficial one to patients. Diaceutics has positioned itself as a key partner for pharma as it capitalises on the unique opportunity to use diagnostics intelligence to successfully roll out precision medicine.”

To help facilitate the growth in its business, Diaceutics recently strengthened its senior management team with the addition of three domain experts. Dr. Juliesta E. Sylvester is a new managing director of data and analytics, while Dr. Peter Krein is a new managing director of client operations. Dr. Merdol Ibrahim, meanwhile, will lead the global Laboratory Implementation team.