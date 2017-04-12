Dundalk schools top RSA annual awards ceremony

Over 200 primary school children were in Dublin Castle this week for the Road Safety Authority’s (RSA) annual Seatbelt Sheriff and Hi-Glo Silver Awards.

First class students from Castletown Girls National School in Dundalk, took the top prize in the ‘Seatbelt Sheriff’ competition for their poster, ‘Secure Our Future’.

Students from Second Class in Scoil Mhuire na nGael from Dundalk, took first prize in the ‘Hi-Glo Silver’ competition for their poster, ‘Ready, Steady, Glow’.

Now in its thirteenth year, the RSA hosted children from schools in Dublin, Limerick, Carlow, Louth, Galway, Clare, Cork and Mayo to celebrate their efforts in making the roads safer.

One of the most vibrant and lively road safety events of the year, the children received special awards for their exceptional dedication to keeping themselves, friends and families safe on our roads.

Hundreds of entries were received for the ‘Seatbelt Sheriff’ and ‘Hi-Glo Silver’ poster competitions.

This year we opened up the competition to a public vote on the RSA Facebook page and Askeaton National School in Co. Limerick won the award from the public vote for the Seatbelt Sheriff competition and Scoil Mhuire na nGael, Dundalk, Co. Louth won the public vote for the Hi Glo Silver competition.

The awards were presented by Ms Moyagh Murdock, CEO, RSA and Superintendent Con O’Donohue, An Garda Síochána.

Speaking about the importance of the awards for developing road safety skills at a young age, Moyagh Murdock, said: “Our Seatbelt Sheriff and Hi-Glo Silver Awards give school children the opportunity to learn valuable road safety skills in a fun and imaginative way. I want to congratulate all of the award winners, runners-up and their teachers for their admirable and creative projects, which truly demonstrate their dedication to road safety. It is my desire that the lessons learned will stay with these children throughout their lifetime, keeping themselves, peers and their loved ones safe on our roads.”

uperintendent Con O’Donohue, An Garda Síochána said: “On behalf of An Garda Síochána, I want to congratulate all the students here today on their fantastic work. The ‘Seatbelt Sheriff’ and ‘Hi-Glo Silver’ Awards help our youngest and most vulnerable road-users to learn vital road safety skills.