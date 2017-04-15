Man stole safe from business below flat on night of house party

A man who Dundalk district court was told took responsibility when a safe was stolen from the business below his sister's flat when he held a house party in her apartment, was last week fined €300 after paying compensation.

The court previously heard that Mark Scott (28) of Ballybride, Roscommon didn't realise anything had been taken until he saw a large amount of cash on the table the following morning.

A previous court sitting was told that the flat was located over a physiotherapy clinic and the entrance to both was accessed through the same front door.

The burglary was discovered on the 8th of May last and a safe, containing €1,055 in cash and a cheque for just over €800 was stolen.

Gardaí looked at CCTV and found the defendant in his sister's flat upstairs.

He admitted taking the safe and the money and €920 was handed back to Gardaí but there was over €100 missing and the cheque and safe were not recovered.

The Defence solicitor said her client - who the court heard has 60 previous convictions including for 20 for theft, and three for drugs offences, had since replaced the safe.

She said the accused told Gardai he had ripped up the cheque and it was never cashed.

The solicitor said Mark Scott had 'no recollection of this happening' and only realised something had happened when he saw the money on the sideboard the following morning.

Judge Flann Brennan in adjourning the case, warned the defendant he would go to jail if he didn't come up with the compensation.

Last Wednesday, the solicitor said the accused didn't know who stolen the safe but had taken responsibility and had paid for the money that was taken. She added that his sister had lost her apartment because of what happened.

Judge Brennan imposed a €300 fine.