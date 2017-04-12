Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday April 12th, 2017

The death has occurred of Molly Clarke of St. Michael's Terrace and formerly Whitestown, Carlingford

Peacefully, in her 100th year, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing brother Seamus, sister Veronica (USA), niece Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carlingford Nursing Home from 8pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 6pm, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Liturgy on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carlingford Nursing Home c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Noel Grant of Cedarwood Park and formerly of Fr. Murray Park, Dundalk

Suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Johnny and Kate (née Mc Ardle), brother Michael (in Infancy). Very deeply regretted by his loving wife May (née Farrell), daughters Sharon, Julie, Felicity, Cathy and Noelle, brothers Patsy, Rory, Pius, Tommy, Martin, Michael and Johnny, sisters Briege Fagan and Margaret Curtis, sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence, Cedarwood Park, from Thursday morning 11am to 8pm, Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Redeemer arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 11am, followed by burial in St, Mary's Cemetery, Knockbridge.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McKevitt of Killiney, Dublin / Carlingford

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ann, and cherished father of Una, Nessa, Maeve and Aine.

Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, granddaughter Ella, sisters, brother, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence in Killiney on this Wednesday from 4.00pm and on Thursday at his home in Newry Street, Carlingford, from 6.00pm. Removal on Friday morning at 11.30am to St. Michael's Church, Carlingford, arriving for Funeral Liturgy at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Maisie Brennan (née Doherty) formerly of Blackgate, Ravensdale, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Beloved wife of the late Mick.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Peter's Nursing Home c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Jewel Burns (née Murphy) of Dublin Road, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Moorehall Lodge Nursing Home, Drogheda. Beloved wife of the late JJ and much loved mother of Maeve, John and Olive. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, granddaughters Aoife, Ellen, Niamh, Saskia and Romilly, grandson Cillian, great-grandson Alexander, sons-in-law Francis and David, daughter-in-law Margaret, Aoife's husband Simon, cousins Anna and Geirge, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother John Murphy.

Reposing at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda from 5pm to 7pm on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10am, to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace