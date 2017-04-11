Dundalk mum of young cystic fibrosis sufferer calls for Government help

A local woman has called on Dundalk residents to join the campaign to make key preventative medication available to cystic fibrosis sufferers.

A third protest over the delays in securing approval for new ground-breaking drug Orkambi will be held at the gates of Dáil Éireann tomorrow at 1.15pm.

The medication, made by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is the first therapy to treat the underlying cause of Cystic Fibrosis in 500-plus patients in Ireland, yet after months of discussions, there has been no agreement to provide it.

Rachel Mellon, mother of young CF sufferer Adam, took to Facebook to detail the ongoing battle.

"Adam takes 27 tablets a day, two nebulisers and undergoes airway clearance & physiotherapy, just to keep him well enough to be a happy little boy."

"Like many other adults and children with CF, he would benefit from the drugs that our government is keeping from him.

"Tomorrow will be the third time we have had to protest on this issue; Minister Harris needs to realise we don't have the time, there is being a price but on our children's lives.

"Whoever is around on Wednesday please come and support us. If anyone wishes to buy a purple rose from me I will be in The Marshes on Thursday. ALL proceeds go to the Cystic Fibrosis Dundalk Branch."