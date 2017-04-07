DETAILS: Upcoming blood donation clinics in Dundalk

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service are running clinics in Dundalk from this Sunday 9th to Thursday 13th April and are encouraging all who can to come and give blood.

Here are the details for next week’s clinics:

Date: 9th April 2017

Venue: Clan na nGael G.A.A. Centre, Ecco Road, Dundalk

Times: 11:30am - 3:00pm

Date: 10th April 2017

Venue: Clan na nGael G.A.A. Centre, Ecco Road, Dundalk

Times: 4:30pm - 8:00pm

Dates: 11th-13th April 2017

Venue: Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Times: 4:30pm - 8:00pm

The IBTS needs 3,000 donations a week, as every day, patients in hospitals throughout Ireland require blood transfusions. Sometimes it may be for routine surgical procedure such as a hip operation. Other times it may be for someone recovering from a road traffic accident, major surgery such as a heart bypass or a patient undergoing cancer treatment.

For more information on becoming a blood donor go to: http://www.giveblood.ie/Become_a_Donor/