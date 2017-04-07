BREAKING: Hill Street in Dundalk closed after 'incident' and possible gas leak

AA Roadwatch are reporting that an incident has occurred at Hill Street in town and the road has been closed off to traffic.

They are also reporting the possibility of a suspected gas leak.

A car accident is believed to have occurred outside Byrne's Pub at around 8.30am, causing a gas leak.

