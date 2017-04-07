BREAKING: Hill Street in Dundalk closed after 'incident' and possible gas leak

AA Roadwatch are reporting that an incident has occurred at Hill Street in town and the road has been closed off to traffic.

They are also reporting the possibility of a suspected gas leak.

A car accident is believed to have occurred outside Byrne's Pub at around 8.30am, causing a gas leak.

LOUTH: Hill St in Dundalk is closed to traffic following an incident and subsequent gas leak. https://t.co/qvBPcggiUy — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) April 7, 2017

More as we get it