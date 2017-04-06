BREAKING: Coast Guard statement on search for crew of R116

On Sat 8th April, the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Malin in conjunction with RNLI and Navy will assist with coordinating the surface search by a large number of fishing vessels that have offered their services. The South Donegal, North Mayo coast has been divided into a number of search areas each under the direction of an RNLI or Coast Guard asset. The Naval Service ship LÉ Ciara will be on scene ready to assist where required.

Meanwhile the Coast Guard is requesting all Mariners in the North Mayo - South Donegal area to keep a good lookout for any debris in the course of their routine activities and to report any findings to the Malin Head Coast Guard Coordination Centre.

The Coast Guard reiterates the importance of adherence to basic safety by all searchers be they afloat or on shore.

The Coast Guard also expressed their ongoing appreciation to the many volunteers supporting the search in particular, Coast Guard members, the RNLI and Civil Defence as well as the tremendous local community support.