Captivating new book details Louth's role in the Irish Revolution

This month sees the publication of County Louth and the Irish Revolution, 1912–1923 – a captivating retelling of the fierce military action and tests of daily life in the ‘wee county’ during the revolutionary period, providing stark evaluations of social classes, gender, church communities, traditions, and the intrepid activities of Cumann na mBan, the RIC and the IRA.

The book is edited by historian Donal Hall and DKIT Senior Lecturer and Director of the BA (Hons) Digital Humanities, Martin Maguire. Martin is also the author of ‘Shaking the blood-stained hand of Mr Collins’: The Civil Service and the Revolution in Ireland, 1912-38 and Servants to the People: A History of The Local Government & Public Service Union: 1900–1992.

County Louth and the Irish Revolution, 1912–1923 explores the local activism of the IRA and how revolution was experienced by rural and urban labourers, RIC men, republican women, cultural activists, and Big House families. Events were increasingly shaped for all these groups by the developing reality of partition, transforming a marginal county into a borderland and creating a zone of new violence and banditry.

The expert contributors to the first-ever local history of the county during this period bring to light a wealth of fascinating stories that will appeal to the general public and historians alike. Critically, these stories reveal new findings about the early military skirmishes in County Louth by republican figures such as Seán MacEntee and Frank Aiken; the controversial sectarian massacre at Altnaveigh; and how the Civil War made a fiery battlefield of Dundalk and Drogheda.

County Louth and the Irish Revolution, 1912–1923 documents the complexity of the local experience as the national revolution merged with long-established antagonisms and traditions, the effects of which have shaped the county ever since.