Dundalk Democrat launches 'Yesteryears' book at museum

There was a great attendance at last Thursday's launch of the eagerly anticipated photographic book 'Yesteryears', which captures life in Dundalk over the past 40 years.

With faces and moments from Dundalk's history, the book was well received by all on the night at the County Museum.

President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce and the Old Dundalk Society, Michael Gaynor spoke about the familiar faces and events that the book reflects on and how Dundalk has changed over those years.

The 164 page collection offers a unique snapshot into the social, sporting and industrial history of Dundalk and features fantastic photographs from the mid-70s through to the early 2000s, all from the extensive archive of well-known local photographer Arthur Kinahan.

'Yesteryears' is on sale from the Democrat office on Crowe Street and will be rolled out to shops in the area this week.

It is priced at €10.