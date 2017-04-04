Deaths in Dundalk, Tuesday April 4th, 2017

The death has occurred of James McCartney of Malahide, Dublin and Dundalk

Passed away suddenly at home. James will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, children Clare, Maurice, Aoife, Stephen and Leonard, sons-in-law Dag and Paul, daughters-in-law Anne-Marie and Marta, grandchildren Seamus, Niamh, Aidan, Nina, Sam and Jack, brother Colm, sisters-in-law Rose and Elizabeth, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and colleagues in An Garda Síochana.

Reposing Tuesday afternoon in Stafford's Funeral Home, Strand Road, Portmarnock from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Enquiries to Stafford's Portmarnock - 01 8462620.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Josephine Rice (née Kelledy) Aghaboys, Ballymascanlon, Dundalk

Peacefully at Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat John and brother James. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Pauline and son Sean, her grandchildren Thomas and Shauná, son-in-law Tony, brothers Joey, Frank, Kevin, Sean and Benny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Pauline, 44 The Laurel's, Dundalk. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private Tuesday morning please.

May She Rest In Peace