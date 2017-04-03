Carlingford Harbour to receive government windfall

Louth Deputy Fergus O'Dowd has welcomed the announcement of €18,750 in funding for Carlingford Harbour to repair sections of the harbour revetment, "This is part of my colleague Minister Michael Creed TD's announcement on Capital Funding Programme Projects nationwide. This will provide much needed funding to repair parts of the revetment in the Harbour. This will assist the Local Authority in providing the works."

O'Dowd added "The Local Authority programme forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marines’ 2017 Fishery harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% the total cost of approved projects with the Local Authority providing the balance.""Carlingford Harbour is an important local business and tourist area and I'm delighted that the money is now available to make the necessary repairs."