Dundalk pedestrians coming to terms with new car park layout

Town centre pedestrians are coming to terms this week with the new layout of the Williamson's Mall car park.

Work has been ongoing at the popular car park which also acts as thoroughfare between the Francis Street/Park Street area of the town centre and the Marshes Shopping Centre.

However a metal railing has been placed just outside the entrance to the car park from the mall itself. The railing is attempting to encourage pedestrians to walk along the marked route along the side of the car park, however many pedestrians are continuing to walk down the centre of the car park instead.

Added to this, some cars are parking in such a way that their front bumpers are encroaching on the marked out roadway.