Deaths in Dundalk, Friday March 31st, 2017

The death has occurred of Kathleen Connor (née Dullaghan) of Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, adored mother of Gerry, Josie, Mickey, Pat, Pauline, Mary, Martin, Catriona, Regina, Teresa, Alan, Damien, Geraldine and the late David and dear sister of Jim, Kevin, Paddy, Sr. Josephine and the late Jack and May. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 6pm on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 11am, to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace