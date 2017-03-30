Dundalk athlete Brian Lynch returns from world championships with two gold medals

Dundalk athlete Brian Lynch returned home to Ireland from the World Masters Athletics Championships Indoor in Daegu in Korea with a second gold medal in his back pocket.

Lynch, who is 63, races with North East Runners, won the 1500m final on Saturday to go along with the gold he won in the 3000m.

Brian won the 3000m in a time of 10:34.81, ahead of second placed Paul Thompson of Great Britain by over four seconds.

Øystein Syversen from Norway rounded out the top three in that final, which had a packed field of 16 competing runners.

He won Saturday's 1500m final in a time of 4:42.31.