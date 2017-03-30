Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday March 30th, 2017

The death has occurred of Kathleen Connor (née Dullaghan) of Marlbog Road, Haggardstown, Dundalk

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Michael, adored mother of Gerry, Josie, Mickey, Pat, Pauline, Mary, Martin, Catriona, Regina, Teresa, Alan, Damien, Geraldine and the late David and dear sister of Jim, Kevin, Paddy, Sr. Josephine and the late Jack and May. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 6pm on Thursday. Removal on Saturday at 11am, to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday, please

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Janet O'Hagan, formerley Jordan (née Clifford) of Clermont Park, Greengates, Blackrock

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Keeley and Tony. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son, sisters Linda and Margaret, step-daughter Sandra, step-son Emanuel, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St. Nicholas' Church of Ireland, arriving for Service at 12 noon, followed by private cremation.

Callers are welcome at the family home at Clermont Park, Greengates, which will be signposted from the Old Dublin Road at Greengates Stores.

May She Rest In Peace.