Claire Byrne is bringing her show to Dundalk this weekend

This Saturday 1st April, RTE Radio 1’s ‘Saturday with Claire Byrne’ will broadcast live from The Oriel Centre at Dundalk Gaol. Broadcasting live from 1-2pm, the programme will look at Brexit and its effect on the border, trade and the economic and political future of the country.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanangan, Gerry Adams, TD and President of Sinn Fein, Stephen Donnelly, Brexit Spokesperson for Fianna Fail, Jeffrey Donaldson, DUP MP, George Lee of RTE and Dearbhail McDonald of Independent Newspapers will debate the issues in front of a live audience.

If you would like to be part of that audience at the Oriel Centre, Dundalk Gaol, Dundalk please e-mail saturday@rte.ie