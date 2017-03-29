Argos Dundalk raises funds for Irish Cancer Society

Argos colleagues from the Dundalk store dressed up in yellow last Friday and organised a cake sale to support Irish Cancer Society’s ‘Daffodil Day’ and raise vital funds for the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Centre Nurses and Daffodil Centres throughout Ireland.

Over the past few months, Argos colleagues throughout Ireland have raised over €126,000 for charity partner, Irish Cancer Society, which will fund 6,300 nursing hours.