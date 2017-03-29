Blackrock preparing for funeral of Captain Mark Duffy

Blackrock is preparing for the funeral of Captain Mark Duffy with traffic restrictions set to be in place from early tomorrow morning.

There will be no parking allowed on the Main Street in the village from the Centra store to the junction at Rock Road/Coast Road from 5am.

The road itself will be closed to through traffic from 10am.

A shuttle bus service will be in operation for those wishing to attend the service at St Oliver Plunkett Church from 9am until 10am tomorrow morning, which will be departing from Dundalk Golf Club to the church.