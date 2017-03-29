Louth Contemporary Music Society sampled by Grammy nominee

Louth Contemporary Music Society can boast the rare privilege of being sampled by two musical heavyweights in the one year.

Earlier this year the society’s 2014 project The Song of Songs was sampled by this year’s Electric Picnic headliners The XX, on their song ‘Lips’ which is on their new album ‘I See You’. More recently, Grammy nominated artist Mike Posner, sampled their recording on his song ‘My Beloved’, which is being released as part of his new collaboration with Blackbear, whose name is Mansionz.

Irish music blogger and DJ, Nialler9 has posted links to these tracks on his blog here:

http://nialler9.com/louth-cms-xx-mike-posner-sample/

Louth Contemporary Music Society was formed by Eamonn Quinn and Gemma Murray in 2006. LCMS is a non-profit organisation aiming to bring world renowned contemporary musicians, performers and composers to play and educate in Co Louth, Ireland.

For more information on LCMS, including what they have in store for 2017, please visit: http://www.louthcms.org/