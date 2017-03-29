Vital new emergency service to go live for Dromiskin and Castlebellingham

A new Cardiac First Responders service is set to be launched in Castlebellingham and Dromiskin.

The service is going live on Friday 31st March.

According to Spokesperson Karen Dowling, it has been a long road to get to this stage.

"It all began a year and a half ago where there was a meeting in O'Connells Football Club in Castlebellingham, four people showed up. I was interested in being part of this group but didn’t think that I would end up being chair.

"There is a lot of work getting a group up and running, from training, upskilling, recruiting, Garda vetting, constitution, confidential agreements and AGMs. This of course could not be done without a fantastic committee and trainer and the support of Bank of Ireland Dundalk for providing us with our defibrillator.

"We are now on the final mile and really looking forward to our “Go Live” date and putting our training into practise to assist people in our local community.

Karen listed some of the life-saving responsibilities they have.

"When we are on duty we will get called out to cardiac arrest, stroke and heart attack, as well as respiratory difficulties or choking. CPR and defibrillation saves lives.

However, they need more people to get involved to improve this vital service further.

"Unfortunately at this time we will do not have enough people to cover 24/7, so we are looking for more volunteers to start our next training program, volunteers need to be over 18 years old, have a drivers licence, the use of an insured car and live in the area.

"The CFR group is totally voluntary and depends on the community for donations to keep running. Anyone looking to join or to make a donation can contact us on our facebook page: Castlebellingham/Dromiskin CFR."