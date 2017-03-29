'Cheolchoirm Speisialta' in Carrick Promises to be a Unique Event

On Saturday, 29th April, The Patrician High School, Carrickmacross will present a very special concert in St. Joseph’s Church, Carrickmacross.



The concert will feature many well known musicians, both local to Carrickmacross and from further a field.

The main act on the night will feature Charles O’Connor on the pipe organ, accompanied by Uilleann piper Padraig McGovern. Charles and Padraig have played together extensively in recent years and their duet promises to be a special performance .



Also performing on the night are the local Farney Choir, singer songwriter Liebe Kelly, a selection of talented musicians from the High School and other special guests.



Doors are at 7.15pm and the concert will commence at 7.30pm on Sat, 29th April.



Admission is free however donations are welcome on the night and all proceeds will go towards the Patrician High School Sports Field Development Fund.