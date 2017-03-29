Dundalk Democrat to launch new book of local historical photographs

The Dundalk Democrat has put together a wonderful 164 page book which offers a unique snapshot into the social, sporting and industrial history of Dundalk and the surrounding area over the past 30 years.

The book is titled 'Yesteryears' and features fantastic photographs from the mid-70s through to the early 2000s, all from the extensive archive of our photographer Arthur Kinahan.

The collection will be launched tomorrow, Thursday March 30th at 7pm at the County Museum in Dundalk. All welcome.

The book itself is due to be on sale in shops thereafter.