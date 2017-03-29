Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday March 29th 2017

The death has occurred of Janet O'Hagan, formerly Jordan (née Clifford) of Clermont Park, Greengates, Blackrock

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Beloved wife of John and dear mother of Keeley and Tony. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son, sisters Linda and Margaret, step-daughter Sandra, step-son Emanuel, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St. Nicholas' Church of Ireland, arriving for Service at 12 noon, followed by private cremation.

Callers are welcome at the family home at Clermont Park, Greengates, which will be signposted from the Old Dublin Road at Greengates Stores.

The death has occurred of Patrick Carolan of Allardstown, Knockbridge, Dundalk

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 27th March 2017. Patrick, beloved husband of the late May (née Coleman) and dear father Anna Mc Cartney, John, Tony and Una Halpenny. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, niece, relatives and friends.

Reposing in daughter Una Halpenny's home from 4pm until 8pm on Tuesday and from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to St. Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of John Maguire of Willville, Carlingford

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Teresa and dear father of Lola, Colette, Jean, Dermot, Marie, Assumpta, John, Elizabeth and the late Paul and Kieran. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons, sisters Kathleen, Rosaleen and Patsy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 12 noon on Wednesday. Removal to St. James' Church, Grange on Friday at 10.15am, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Friday morning, please.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Butterly of Togher

Peacefully at Saint Peter's Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. Thomas, beloved husband of Mary (née Callan) and son of the late Sean and Josephine. Predeceased by his brothers Mal, Noel and Johnny, sisters Mary, Nuala and Evelynne. Sadly missed by his wife, sister Ann (Levins), brother Dan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

Reposing at St. Peter's Nursing Home from 3pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Togher arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonmore Cemetery.

