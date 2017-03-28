€3.3m investment in Dundalk housing infrastructure project

Louth Deputy Declan Breathnach has welcomed funding allocated to Dundalk in the List of Approved Projects for Local Infrastructure Housing Activation Fund (LIHAF).

“There has been an allocation of €3.33 million for an access road at Mount Avenue, Dundalk for the purpose of providing 200 housing units by 2021. The total potential for housing units at this site is 1200," stated Breathnach.

“This is great news for the County.”