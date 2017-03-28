Water supply problems expected in these parts of Dundalk

Certain parts of Dundalk's town centre could be hit with water supply problems this Sunday, April 2nd.

Essential maintenance works may cause supply disruptions to Pearse Park, The Demesne, Crow Street, Earl Street, Clanbrassil Street, Roden Place, Park Villas and surrounding areas, according to Irish Water.

A traffic management system will be in place for facilitate works. Works are scheduled to take place from 8am until 6pm on 2 April.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, you can quote this unique alert reference number: LOU009326.