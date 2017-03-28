DEBUT DAY | Horgan and Boyle set to line-out for Ireland tonight

It’s set to be a very big night for former Dundalk stars Dary Horgan and Andy Boyle.

Both were rewarded for their fine form at Preston with a place in Martin O’Neill’s final squad for the games against Wales and Iceland.

Speaking ahead of tonight's game, Martin O’Neill said: “The two lads at Preston have done very well in training and acquitted themselves. It’s a chance for them to impress tomorrow.”