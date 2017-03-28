Shock and sadness at passing of well-known Dundalk athlete

Local runners have expressed their shock and sadness at the passing of well known North East Runners clubman Andy Califf, or 'Tick Tock' as he was known.

Andy passed away on Monday.

He was an employee of Louth County Council and was involved with local football club Muirhevnamor FC.

He was planning on running the London Marathon on April 23rd.

North East Runners Club posted a tribute to their friend and colleague on Facebook:

"A sport where you don't have team mates, you have Family Members and life long friends.

"Thanks to the many Athletics and Sporting Families who contacted us today to express their sadness and help us share with our grief. Your many kind words are a comfort to us at this very sad time as we remember Andy and think of his family.

"We will never run alone again, we have someone watching over us.

"UNRA, Tick Tock until we meet again."

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Wednesday morning 11am to 8pm. Removal on Thursday afternoon at 12.45pm proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations please to SOSAD.

May He Rest In Peace