Funeral arrangements for Captain Mark Duffy released

The funeral details for Coast Guard Captain Mark Duffy from Blackrock have been released.

Mr Duffy's remains will be reposing at his home from 1pm until 7pm on Wednesday.

The Funeral Mass is set for Thursday at 11am in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium at 2pm.

Strictly no flowers and donation, if desired to R.N.L.I..

Mark's wish would be for you to carry an organ donor card.