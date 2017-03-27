BREAKING: ESB warn of outages in Dundalk today

ESB Networks is advising that two faults developed simultaneously at a Dundalk high voltage electricity station this morning. The faults did not immediately affect the electricity supply to customers fed from the station.

However, to facilitate repairs some customers in Dundalk may have their electricity supply disconnected for short periods of time during the afternoon.

These rolling outages (expected to last between 30 minutes and two hours) may impact on as many as 6,000 customers in the town, but crews are making every effort to minimise disruption. Updates will be available on www.esbpowercheck.ie.

ESB Networks apologises in advance for an inconvenience caused to our customers in Dundalk by these essential repairs to the network.