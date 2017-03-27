Deaths in Dundalk, Monday March 27th 2017

The death has occurred of Capt. Mark Duffy of Sandymount, Blackrock

Mark, Hermione's husband and soulmate, adored father of Esmé and Fionn; predeceased by his father Jimmy. He will be forever missed by his wife, daughter, son, mother Sheila, brothers Gavan and Donard, step-father Peter, sisters-in-law Annemarie and Sophie, his uncles, aunts, nephews and his many, many friends and colleagues.

May He Rest in Peace.

Strictly no flowers. Donations, if desired to R.N.L.I. Mark's wish would be for you to carry an organ donor card.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Barry of Glenmore, Riverstown, Dundalk

Patsy (former postman) died 24th March 2017 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Sheila and devoted father of Eileen, Pauline, Dermot, Aidan, Sean, Padraic and Julie.

His remains will leave his late residence on Monday at 11.30 am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in The Church of the St. Anne, Mullaghbuoy burial afterwards in Grange Cemetery. Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for him. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. House private on morning of funeral.

May He Rest In Peace