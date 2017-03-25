Local GAA club announce major new development

Glyde Rangers GFC have announced a major new development at the Tallanstown-based club.

The club have acquired new land to the rear and side of the existing pitch. In recent years the number of teams fielded by Glyde Rangers has increased substantially at Juveniles and Ladies Football.

This has put enormous pressure on the single pitch and this development will allow for extra training facilities and Juvenile pitches. In line with the Club's 5 year Plan, there will be Community amenities incorporated. A walkway around the entire site will be developed and the Club will be consulting with the local Community to see what else should be introduced.

According to the club they rely on the goodwill and support of the local Community and would like to thank everyone who does so.

With this new Development they will be looking for assistance to complete the project.