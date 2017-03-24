Clocks spring forward this weekend!

Summer daylight saving hours begin this weekend, with clocks going forward by one hour from 1am this Sunday March 26th. Luckily electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and laptops will change the time automatically, so if you forget your smart phone won’t!

Daylight savings can be confusing as people try to remember if the clock goes back an hour or forward and hour. A good way to remember which it is, is to think of the phrase, “Spring forward and fall back”.

So with clocks set to go forward by one hour this weekend, we can start to look forward to more light in the evening and long (and hopefully hot!) summer nights.