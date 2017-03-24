Deaths in Dundalk, Friday March 24th, 2017

The death has occurred of Christina Bond from Legion Avenue, Dundalk

Peacefully, at home. Deeply and sincerely regretted by her sisters Dolores and Mary, cousin Kathleen Mullen, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street from 2pm to 8pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am, to St. Nicholas' Church, arriving for Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the North Louth Hospice and Homecare Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Jim Sullivan from Kilpatrick, Ardee

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Deeply regretted by his sons Martin and Andrew, sister Frances, daughter-in-law Niamh, grandchildren Jack and Lily, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

His remains will arrive at 5.50 pm this Friday 24th March at St. Catherine's Church Ballapousta. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Catherine's at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Balapousta Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to a Charity of your choice

May He Rest In Peace