90-year-old woman in a wheelchair has been clamped in Aldi car park

A 90-year-old woman is the latest person to fall foul of Aldi's harsh parking regime at their store on the Marshes Lower in Dundalk.

The lady, who the Dundalk Democrat understands was parking in a disabled car park spot, was clamped this afternoon.

What's more, social media reports suggest the woman in question was forced to pay €120 to have the clamp released.

The Democrat is awaiting a response from Aldi on the matter.