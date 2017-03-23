80 new social housing units confirmed for Louth

Plans to build over 80 new social housing units in the Dunleer area, have moved a step forward.

Louth County Council has adopted a motion, allowing Dublin City Council to act as a lead local authority for the development at Dromin, under a public private partnership as part of the Government's Social Housing Strategy 2020.

According to Chairperson Paul Bell, who spoke to LMFM this afternoon, the land will remain in the ownership of Louth County Council, which retains nomination rights for the 84 housing units, and responsibility for calculating tenants' rents.