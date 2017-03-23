Carrickmacross Ulster Bank branch looks set to close

In a letter circulated to Ulster Bank staff today, it has been stated that its branch in Carrickmacross in Monaghan will be one of 22 to be closed.

The closures and other branch restructuring measures are part of a major restructuring of the business here in The Republic of Ireland.

The closures are set to take place in June and September.

The bank said it hopes as many of the redundancies as possible will be voluntary.