Deaths in Dundalk, Thursday March 23rd, 2017

The death has occurred of Margaret Craven (née Savage) of Balriggan, Kilcurry, Dundalk

Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Seán. Very deeply regretted by her loving sons Malachy, Pat, George, Pearce, Seán, Raymond and Gerard, daughters Margaret Kirk, Freda McCann and Lorraine Brown, brothers David and Paddy, sisters Nancy, Angela, Martina and Majella, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in-law, brothers and sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends.

​Reposing at her residence Kilcurry from Thursday afternoon 2pm to 10pm and Friday morning 10am to 10pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.40am, proceeding on foot, to St, Brigid's Church, Kilcurry, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations to Palliative Care.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Paddy Fox of Grange, Knockbridge

Peacefully at his home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Una, brothers Jim, Noel, John and Fergus, sisters Mary, Anne, Kathy, Collette and Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home. Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am to St. Mary's Church, Knockbridge, arriving for Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace