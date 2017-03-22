REPORT: Louth people have less money to spend than the State average

Louth disposable incomes in 2014 were 8% lower than the State average and the fifth lowest in Leinster, according to CSO figures which were released today.

At €17,626, the disposable income figure for Louth is €1,552 or 8% lower than the State average of €19,178. These figures were among the highest in the border region however, the only county in the border region with a higher figure was Sligo at €17,868.

Among the 8 regional authority areas, the border region was the lowest at €16,601, which is €2,577 or 13% lower than the State average. It was €5,362 lower than the region with the highest disposable region, Dublin. At €21,963, Dublin was €4,377 or over 24.5% higher than the Louth average and €2,785 or 14.5% higher than the State average.

When looking at Louth in a Leinster context, it is €648 lower than the Leinster average of €18,274. Even when Dublin is excluded from the Leinster figure, it remains €1,759 lower than the next highest Leinster county, which is Kildare at €19,385.

