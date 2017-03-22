Dundalk is 'turning Japanese' this April

The Japanese Film Festival has grown from its beginnings in 2008 when four films screened in three locations to an event in 2016 that encompassed 45 screenings of 22 films across 10 venues in 7 locations nationally.

For the third time running, the Festival comes to Dundalk at An Tain Arts Centre on April 1st with two very different 'animes':

The family friendly Princess Arete at 6pm “a non-traditional approach to the standard tales of fairy tale princesses, and it is known in Japan as one of the most successful animated feminist works” and parts 1 & 2 of the anime vampire horror series, Kizumonogatari at 8:30pm

Tickets are €7 or €10 for both films if bought together.

