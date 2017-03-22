UPDATE: Wreckage of missing helicopter 'positively located'

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) in consultation with An Garda Síochána, the Navy, the Coast Guard, the GSI and the Marine Institute have issued a statement this afternoon stating that following initial Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) operations the wreckage of R116 has been positively located on the sea bed on the Eastern side of Black Rock, at a depth of approximately 40m.

Operations are continuing but are weather dependent.

Dundalk pilot Mark Duffy was part of the flight crew of the missing helicopter.