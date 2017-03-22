Dundalk Dog Rescue on the receiving end of PayPal generousity

PayPal today announced that it has donated over €55,000 to seven Irish charities, including €8,400 to Dundalk Dog Rescue.

Five of the charities received funding through the PayPal Gives initiative, a fund that supports and recognises PayPal employees who participate in charitable giving, volunteering and fundraising activities. A further two charities received donations through the PayPal Financial Inclusion Charity Grant Programme.

The five charities that received funding through PayPal Gives are ARC Cancer Support, homeless charity Depaul, children’s hospice Laura Lynn, Dundalk Dog Rescue and children’s charity Temple Street Foundation. The organisations were nominated by PayPal employees at the Blanchardstown and Dundalk offices and received a donation of €8,400 each.

The donations demonstrate PayPal’s commitment to supporting the Irish communities in which it operates. In the last 12 months, the company has donated €110,000 to Irish charities through PayPal Gives.

Dundalk Dog Rescue’s funding will enable it to continue to give unwanted dogs a second chance.

Laura Morgan Walsh, Director of EMEA Risk and Financial Services Operations, PayPal, was on hand to present the charities with their PayPal Gives grants.

Laura Morgan Walsh said: “At PayPal, we are constantly looking for ways in which we can give back to the local communities in which we operate. Through the PayPal Gives programme, every year we provide funding to charities that are close to our employees’ hearts and we also support teammates in their own volunteering and fundraising efforts. It’s fantastic to see the impact that these activities have on our local communities and the difference that our chosen charities make to people’s lives.”