ASSAULT | Gardaí issue appeal for information after Dundalk sergeant is attacked on St Patrick's Day
Gardaí have issued an appeal for information relating to an assault on a Garda sergeant in Dundalk on St Patrick’s Day.
The incident took place on Park Street in the early hours of March 17, with a garda spokesperson noting that an officer was struck on the head while attempting to make an arrest. He was hospitalised as a result.
Two males were arrested for alleged public order offences following the incident.
