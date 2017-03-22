Deaths in Dundalk, Wednesday March 22nd, 2017

The death has occurred of Tatjana Gusackova of 7 Fr Finn Park, Louth Village

Peacefully at her residence. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Eriks, sons Aleksejs, Viktor and Evgeni, brother, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence today from 11.00am. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.45am to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth, arriving for Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Louth Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Louis McKevitt of Waterford and Carlingford

Peacefully after a long illness, bravely endured in the presence of his family and under the exceptional care of the staff of The Nightingale Ward, Blackrock Clinic. (ex Newtown School and St. Declan's Community College). Much loved and sadly missed by his son Christopher, daughter-in-law Nicola, granddaughters Ava and Olivia. Also his sister Laura, brothers Brian and Brendan, and his extended family and good friends. Louis is remembered by Elizabeth.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 noon in St. Michael's Church, Carlingford, followed by burial at St. Michael's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Thomas F Moran of Hemingway House , Ardee Road, Dundalk

Peacefully in Dealgan Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family 21st March 2017. Tom loving husband of Mary née Brennan and devoted and much loved father of Leo, Alan, Damian, Mary, Elizabeth, Susan, Justin, Caroline, and Yvonne. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters Lulu and Evelyn, brother Pat, sister-in-law Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of family and friends.

Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 11.30am to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

A dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

May He Rest In Peace.