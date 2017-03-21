Enda Kenny brought a piece of the North East to The White House

Taoiseach Enda Kenny gave US First Lady, Melania Trump, a Carrickmacross Lace brooch when he visited New York as part of the Saint Patrick’s Day trip.

Among the gifts presented by the Taoiseach, he gave President Trump a crystal bowl of shamrocks, Declan Killen cufflinks and a Bord Bia hamper and he gifted a copy of “The Moon Spun Round” by WB Yeats for Children to Trump’s youngest son Barron.

Carrickmacross Lace Gallery have not received any adverse comments or reaction regarding the local piece being presented to the controversial president.

Speaking to Northern Sound radio, Chairperson of the Carrickmacross Lace Gallery Elizabeth Daly has found that only positive feedback has been received regarding the gift. She expects that the brooch, which was not a one-off piece, will continue to sell with an expected increase in sales consequently.

For more information regarding Carrickmacross Lace go to: http://www.carrickmacrosslace.ie/